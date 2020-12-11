After Teri Ankhon Mein garnered over 140 million views on YouTube, actor-filmmaker Divya Kumar Khosla is rocking the show again with her act in the sad romantic single Besharam Bewaffa that has garnered over 40 million views so far since its release on YouTube a few days back.

Despite all the odds this year, Kumar had a fabulous run as a producer too with the web film, Ludo winning hearts with its unique story. We had a chat with Kumar about the song, her upcoming projects and more. Excerpts:

Tell us what got you excited to star in this song, Besharam Bewaffa?

The song is a sad romantic number, and what got me excited about the character is that she is quite the opposite of what I am. She is not in control of her life and going through betrayal in love, so much so that she feels like ending her life. I have never gone through such feelings myself, hence it was challenging and difficult for me to portray it realistically. It’s a heartbreak song with a ray of hope in the end.

What’s your take on love?

Love is the most important thing in life and if there’s no love, there’s no life. Nothing is more important for survival than love. I believe in devoted love and won’t stand dishonesty ever in life.

What’s your take on infidelity?

It’s a very personal thing and differs from person to person. That’s also a reason we left the ending of the song open-ended since the directors couldn’t come to an agreement over the ending — whether the girl should return to her infidel partner or should start afresh with the new guy. I can’t accept infidelity ever, but each to his own.

What do you look for in men?

Trust, honesty, love, compatibility and friendship.

What‘s the biggest turn-off?

Bad smelling men.

Your upcoming projects?

I just got back after filming for Satyamev Jayate 2 in Lucknow. It will release some time in May next year. I am playing a very strong woman and it was amazing working with John Abraham.

What’s your personal fashion style?

It depends upon my mood but my favourite colour is white. I love wearing short dresses and when I am at home I prefer wearing athleisure. I am a kurti person and love the ethnic look. Given a chance I can spend my whole life wearing salwar suits.

Diet and fitness?

I exercise a lot and I don’t need any motivation to work out. I am a very self-motivated person when it comes to fitness. But maintaining a good diet is also equally important for good skin and hair and overall stamina. My fitness routine comprises a set of exercises including ab crunches, squats and lightweight training. But I don’t do cardio since I have a petite figure. My comfort foods are samosa and bread pakora.

What’s the secret behind your flawless skin and hair?

I am blessed with good skin and have never gone for facial or bleaching. I sometimes apply raw potato on my face and clean my face properly. I make sure not to apply makeup when I am not working.

Beauty essentials you carry in your bag?

Lip balm and mascara.

What biggest fashion faux pas one can make?

Wearing something that doesn’t suit you.

