Bollywood actor Devdutta Banerjee, whose screen name was Arya Banerjee, was reportedly found dead at her residence in South Kolkata.

The 35-year-old is the daughter of late sitar maestro Nikhil Banerjee.

According to reports, the police and the forensic experts said that she was found bleeding from her nose. The body has been sent for post mortem, the reports added.

Reportedly, Banerjee lived alone in her house with her pet dog.

“Like every day, her maid had come to work and when she didn’t get any response, she alerted her neighbours and the police were informed. The house was locked from inside. The investigation is on,” reportedly said a senior police officer.

More details on the matter are awaited. Arya Banerjee has previously appeared in the films Love, Sex and Dhoka and The Dirty Picture.