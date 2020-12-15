Best known for her performance in the Tamil show Pandian Stores, VJ Chitra was found dead at a hotel room in Chennai's Nazrathpet on December 9.

Tamil actress VJ Chitra's husband Hemnath has reportedly been arrested for abetment to suicide almost a week after her death.

According to reports, Hemanth had expressed anger on seeing Chitra enacting a few scenes in her show.

"Hemnath did not like a scene she had enacted on TV. On the day she died, he had also pushed her," Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudarshan told a news channel.

Earlier, Chitra's mother Vijaya had shared with TNM that she was "beaten to death… She spoke to me on Tuesday saying she was on a show and that it would be late. The morning her father-in-law called sharing the news. How could it be?"