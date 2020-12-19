Superstar Monhalal's daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal has taken to her social media account to share her fitness journey. The 28-year-old, who's been reportedly living in Thailand shared with her followers that she has lost over 22 kilos during her time there.

Sharing a before and after picture collage, Vismaya wrote: "Beyond grateful for the time I’ve spent here with @fitkohthailand It’s truly been an amazing experience with beautiful beautiful people. Coming here, I had no idea what to expect..I spent a good few years saying- I want to lose weight and get fit but wasn’t doing anything about it. I’d literally be out of breath walking up a flight of stairs. And now here I am, 22 kilos down and just genuinely feeling good. And what a journey and adventure it’s been!"

She further added, "From trying out Muay Thai for the first time to hiking up the most gorgeous hills, to sunset swims that make you feel like you’re in a postcard I couldn’t have asked for a better place to have done this! And I couldn’t have done any of it without my coach @tony_lionheartmuaythai Honestly the best coach. From giving me his 100 percent effort and time every day- day in and day out. For always having my back and genuinely caring about my goals and encouraging me every step of the way. For helping me through injuries and teaching me to rewire my brain to keep going and not just give up when it gets hard. There were countless times when I felt like I couldn’t and he showed me that I could."

"So yep, being here has been so much more than just the weight loss; it’s been about trying new things, meeting wonderful people and learning to believe in myself and push myself and finally doing it rather than saying I’ll do it. I’d even say it’s been life-changing. And all whilst being surrounded by the best people on the most beautiful island. Until next time @fitkohthailand I’m definitely coming back! Thanks a million."

Vismaya has been sharing her workout routines and clips of her training in martial arts for a while now. Check out some of her posts: