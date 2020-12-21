Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to pen her first book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which will be a comprehensive guide to pregnancy and will come out next year.

Kareena made the announcement on her son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday on Sunday.



"Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," she wrote.





Kareena, who is married to Saif Ali Khan, is currently expecting her second baby. The couple had made the announcement in August. On the work front, the actress ompleted her shoot for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.