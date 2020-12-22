Comedian John Mulaney has checked into rehab for 60 days for alcohol and cocaine addiction. Mulaney is best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live and his stand-up specials The Top Part, New in Town, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous.

In the past, the comedian has been open about his struggle with addiction. The report reveals that Mulaney is onboard with his recovery and is not fighting against rehab and recovery. In an interview last year, Mulaney revealed he began drinking at age 13. “I drank for attention,” he said. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

He said that his drinking also prompted him to start using drugs. He says that while he never liked smoking pot, he “loved” cocaine and dabbled with prescription drugs. “I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing,'” he said. “Who’s the athlete now?”

Earlier this month, Mulaney revealed he had taken a role as a staff writer on Seth Meyers’ show for the sake of his own mental health. “During quarantine, I was like, ‘Why am I going totally crazy and why am I suddenly telling my own wife my accomplishments?’” Mulaney said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” while describing how a lack of routine can negatively affect a person’s well-being. “I really needed a job. One, I like having a boss and having assignments to do,” he added to Kimmel. “When I’m in charge of something, not so much the best thing.”