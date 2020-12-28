Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan released earlier this week on Amazon Prime. The film may have just become one of the most-watched films in the first 24 hours since release. However, turns out it's all for the wrong reasons.

The David Dhawan directorial, a remake of the 1995 original starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor is being trashed all over on social media by those who have watched it. Twitter users seem to be particularly upset over a certain train sequence which seems to defy all the laws of physics.

Having been rated 1 star by more than 15K users, the film now stands among one of the lowest-ranked movies of all time on IMDb. It now has a rating of 1.4 on IMDb, placing it just below 2020's Sadak 2 that has a score of 1.1 on the website. Varun-Sara's Coolie No 1 is currently tied with KRK's Deshdrohi (1.4), while 2013's Himmatwala starring Ajay Devgn is rated at 1.7. Salman Khan's widely-panned Race 3 from 2018 has a rating of 1.9.