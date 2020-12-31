Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is currently on a family vacation in Ranthambore, misses her father and legendary star Rishi Kapoor who passed away earlier this year.

"You are missed every day! Wish you were here with us... We love you," she posted on Instagram on Thursday.

She shared two throwback photos on social media -- one featuring Rishi Kapoor with his wife Neetu Singh Kapoor, and one featuring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor and herself along with her daughter.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukaemia for the past two years. He was 67.

Riddhima's post comes at a time when she is enjoying family getaway at a Ranthambore resort with mother Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor and his rumoured beau Alia Bhatt, whose mother Soni Razdan is also with the group. The vacation led to a growing buzz that Ranbir and Alia might get engaged in the New Year though family members have denied such reports.

