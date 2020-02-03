Designers, fashionistas and socialites had dropped by at Hyderabad International Convention Centre, Hyderabad to watch Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan walk the ramp together for fashion designer Manish Malhotra's show at the 15th edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, Hyderabad chapter.

Kartik, Kareena and Manish

A spectacle was promised and delivered as B’town heartthrob Kartik sashayed down the ramp in an intricate Manish Malhotra kurta-pyjama, all smiles with him and his technicolour sneakers being the highlight!

The trio had quite a bit of fun on the ramp!

Kareena was a vision in white, and Kartik couldn't help but smile when he was seen carrying the train for the showcase titled, My Identity, My Pride. Interestingly, Kareena's new hair-do got a lot of people talking before Manish Malhotra finished the spectacular show with her and Kartik. At the end all that one could hear was resounding applause.