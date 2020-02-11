The Bollywood moms seem to have a lot to share on motherhood. After Soha Ali Khan, it's now Esha Deol Takhtani, who shares the secret recipe for fulfilling motherhood. Published by Penguin Random House India, the book, titled Amma Mia, is replete with almost anything that a new Indian mother might scour for be it handy recipes, some thoughtful suggestions and a few stories. with Eshastars seem to be in a writing spree.

Just like any new mother, Esha, who has two children, Radhya and Miraya, too went through an exciting and at times overwhelming journey, where, despite being prepared for a lot of things, one does get confounded.

The cover of Amma Mia

In Amma Mia, Esha chronicles her adventures as a mother with the hope that it's of use to other moms, too. Packed with advice, tips, stories, and easy-to-make, lip-smacking recipes for toddlers, the book is more a testament of her personal journey into motherhood. Informative and easy-to-follow, it aims at helping new mothers navigate the ups and downs of raising a healthy toddler and make their children fall in love with food.

"This is my first book and I have dealt with a subject that is very close to my heart — parenting. They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I’m glad to have experienced it twice over. Raising Radhya and Miraya is nothing short of an adventure and through the book, I want to share with new mothers the roller coaster ride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that come along with it. This is a book from one mother to another and I hope it acts as a best friend and guides all new mommies out there," says Esha Deol Takhtani.

Esha Deol Takhtani

The book's foreword has been written by Jaya Bachchan and the cover has been done by the ace photographer Subi Samuel.

‘Esha takes you effortlessly through the early years of motherhood based on her experiences as a mother of two daughters. The book is packed with fun tips and tricks and recipes for fresh home-cooked meals that are uncomplicated and easy-to-follow. I’m delighted that Esha will publish this book with us and I’m certain it will come in handy for many expecting and new parents," says Gurveen Chaddha commissioning editor of Esha' book.