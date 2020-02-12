Angad Bedi was shooting his next, Balaji’s MumBhai at Mazgaon Docks in South Bombay when during an action sequence, the actor busted his right knee. It’s almost a month later that the actor has finally been able to take out some time for a knee surgery.



In a video that the actor posted on his Instagram, he is seen being strolled in for the surgery. It’s adorable how his wife Neha Dhupia is by his side. She even takes down orders for his after surgery meals. “This is the longest you’ve gone without a meal,” she quips. Angad adds, “I have not eaten in 8 hours.” The actor is currently in surgery but it’s indeed heartwarming to see him smile and make jokes in the face of an operation. It only helps that he has Neha by his side to lighten his mood.

Their easy breezy chemistry is what cute love stories are made of and with Valentine’s Day round the corner, it’s hard to not go ‘awwww’ at them.