Australian cricketer Michael Clarke and wife Kyly have announced separation after seven years of marriage. The former Australian captain got married to Kyly back in 2012. According to reports, Clarke had moved out a few months back and they have been living separately.

The star couple issued a joint statement to the media and explained that they’ve taken the difficult decision of parting ways as a couple on good terms. It is also said that both of them will co-parent their only daughter.

“With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter. We’d like to acknowledge the wonderful support we’ve had from family and friends, and at this time request privacy so that we can manage this next stage of our lives,” the statement said.

