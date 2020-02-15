Shefali Jariwala, who entered the Big Boss house as a wild card entry had a successful 5-week long stint in a reality show that is marked by changing dynamics and charged up atmosphere. Catching up on her sleep and friends (Bhau and Mahira) after eviction, the 37-year-old made sure not to lose her cool in Big Boss 13 and stayed dignified throughout. As the show, that ran for 139 episodes nears to an end Jariwala who is rooting for Siddharth Shukla looks back at her journey and making a debut on television soon.

How satisfied are you with your stint at Big Boss?

It was a unique experience for me. I entered as a wild card entrant when the pressure was already high in the house. I was confident that I will stand out and I am glad I did that despite the pressure. I tried to be as elegant as possible.

What convinced you to participate in Big Boss?

Big Boss was offered to me long time back but because of work commitments I couldn’t take it. I believe I was more matured to be in the show this time. The show helped me present a very different side of myself, which my fans were not aware of. I am glad BB is ticked off my bucket list.

What was your strategy in the house?

Strategies don’t work in Big Boss because the dynamics change very frequently. There is constant poking in the house and one needs to be really headstrong to not react. Alliances are very important and that helped me.

Who do you think will win?

It is one of the seasons where the competition is high and the contenders are equally able. Aarti is doing really well and Rashmi has picked up massively. Asim and Sid I believe will be in the Top 2 but I am hooting for Siddharth because he is resilient, he stands up for people and he is quite logical. Also, his fan following is huge.

What’s next?

I have some offers for TV series but I want to give time before I venture into the world of television.