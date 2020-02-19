As per reports, a tragic accident occurred on the sets of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Reportedly, a crane collapsed over a tent leading to the death of at least three people, including two assistant directors. Some reports also suggest that director Shankar has been injured with a leg fracture.

According to reports, the team had created the set at EVP Film City in Chennai where three cranes were used for shooting purposes. One of the cranes reportedly lost control and fell over a tent killing the three people on the spot.

Sources say that at least ten others have been badly injured. A few pictures of the reported crane collapse have surfaced online. Official confirmation is awaited.

Tamil Nadu: 3 dead & around 10 injured after a crane collapsed on the set of movie Indian 2, during shooting of the film near Chennai. Injured persons have been shifted to a hospital. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) February 19, 2020