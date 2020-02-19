Twitterati poured wishes for a speedy recovery for Tamil actor Ajith Kumar who recently suffered a minor accident during shooting for his upcoming film Valimai.



Sources said that Ajith suffered minor injuries while performing a bike stunt for Valimai. Reports say that when his motorbike skidded, the actor sustained bruises on his arms and legs but started shooting again after taking a break for about twenty minutes.



Ever since the news of his injury surfaced on social media, wishes for speedy recovery have been pouring in from all corners. The hashtag #GetWellSoonTHALA started trending on Twitter as it gained more than 65,000 tweets in a few hours.



A user wrote, "I am shocked to hear the injury news from #Thala I wish him a speedy recovery and I am waiting to see him on big screen."



Another wrote, "Get well soon Thala! You are always our inspiration."



A post read, "I pray to god get well soon Thala Ajith sir...Don't worry Thala Fans...Ajith sir will come back soon".



A user remarked, "You have won many battles against injuries. You will win once more against this. You will come back stronger...much stronger...Get well soon Thala Ajith."



Tamil superstar Ajith's upcoming film Valimai, directed by H. Vinoth, is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali.