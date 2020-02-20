Ananya Panday may have just won big at the 65th Filmfare Awards, but the young actor is not resting on her laurels. While her next film, Khaali Peeli, also starring Ishaan Khatter, is expected to be released in June this year, she is currently working on a yet-to-be-titled film by Shakun Batra alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. But despite her hectic schedule, she keeps some time for herself every Sunday. She tells us the four activities she does on most of her Sundays:



Home spa session

Some essential oils, a nice massage followed by a power nap helps me feel refreshed. After a full week of work-related appearances and shooting, this becomes the perfect rejuvenation

Grooming and skincare

When you’re constantly wearing make-up, your skin needs a break and some pampering. Sundays are for DIY skincare and for me, it’s all about a sheet mask for the face, the gliding Venus razor for hair removal and a hassle-free foot scrub. This is how I take care of my grooming needs at home.

Heavy petting

When I’m at home, both my dogs are constantly around me vying for attention. So, I spend a lot of time with them, from checking on their food to giving them a nice bath and of course playing around. They make my Sundays happy.

Brunching with fam

The family that brunches together stays together - my cousins and I swear by this rule, and Sunday brunch with them is like a detox session.

