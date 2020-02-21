ACTRESS KAREENA KAPOOR Khan closed Lakmé Fashion Week’ S/R 2020, walking the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal at the iconic Mukesh Mills in Colaba, Mumbai. The 39-yearold actress wore a structured emerald green gown with a plunging neckline and accentuated waist, paired with a sleek bun.

Hours before the finale, we spoke to the actress about her showstopper ensemble and what she found impressive about the Delhi-based designer. Terming her dress ‘dramatic, hot and very structured’, the actress says, “His entire range is very different from what we often get to see. It is slightly more dramatic! His cuts go with this year’s theme, which is ‘Better in 3D’, making him perfect for the finale.”

The actress has been associated with Lakmé Fashion Week for 11 years now, being the showstopper of grand finale designers, season after season. “I think it has been an amazing association. I’ve got the opportunity to walk for so many designers on our platform, and it has been an absolute pleasure to look gorgeous and walk the ramp for the finale,” offers Kareena, who has walked for Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna, Shantanu & Nikhil and Gauri & Nainika to name a few grand finale designers over the years.

Interestingly, the actress, who made her debut with director JP Dutta’s Refugee in 2000, also completes 20 years in Bollywood. When asked to name a few iconic roles that she has done, the actress mentions that there have been many, and while she cherishes her journey so far, she is hopeful to see another 20 glorious years in Bollywood. “There are so many iconic roles and so many iconic directors who helped graph this journey of mine. It has just been unbelievable! I have been very lucky to have worked with so many amazing people, but it is tough to even name a few films... whether it was Chameli or Omkara or Jab We Met or Yuva or my debut film Refugee, they all have been iconic films in each generation. And, I never want to look back.

Though not on social media, Kareena is aware of everything happening out there, and by the looks of things, she might be making an entry on social media soon. “It is the digital age, and things are changing. Of course, I want to stay connected with my fans. I want to stay close to them, because I know there are a lot of followers on my fan pages. So, let’s see…” She adds, “I am working on something. It won’t be too long. I want to stay connected, so I will come up with something.”And, what about making a debut on digital platforms? “Not right now. Currently, I’m busy with Aamir’s (Khan) Laal Singh Chaddha and I’m also starting Karan Johar’s Takht, so there’s too much happening right now. Of course, I’d love (to do a web show). But, there is competition at home, it has to be as good as Sacred Games (laughs).’”

