A few days ago, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed their second child, a daughter through surrogacy.

Making the announcement on Instagram on the occasion of Maha Shivratri today, an ecstatic Shilpa shared a glimpse of her daughter while revealing her name - Samisha Shetty Kundra.

"Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” Shilpa said.

Further elaborating on the name, Shilpa wrote, "'Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have' and 'Misha' is Russian stands for 'someone like God'... You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family."





Expressing his excitement, Raj also shared a glimpse of her daughter and wrote, "I can't express how happy I am to announce the newest member of our family Samisha Shetty Kundra.”



The couple got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.