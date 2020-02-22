Justin Bieber's decision to rank Hailey Baldwin's friends Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne to avoid eating bull penis on TV may have started a bigger feud that what the Yummy singer was ready for.

Delevingne posted on Instagram calling him out for ranking her as his least favourite and claimed he doesn't know her that well.

"Now vs. Then," she wrote, sharing a clip of his Late Late Show appearance with a photo of them at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and a selfie they took. "If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis."