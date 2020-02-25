Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS): Actress Chahatt Khanna was spotted flaunting a red hot dress.



The actress, who has been seen in films like Thank You and Prassthanam was spotted flaunting weekend vibes in a red off-shoulder cotton layered dress.



She paired the dress with nude-coloured peep-toes.

Chahatt completed her look with minimal make-up and left her hair open.



Just last week, the 33-year-old actress opened up about a horrific incident that she had experienced while heading to the airport in a cab.



According to reports, while one her way to the airport, the cab driver stopped the car in the middle of nowhere and asked the actress to get down, so that he could take a selfie.



According to the portal, Chahatt asked him to continue driving, and she called her friend.

The cab driver again insisted on taking a selfie, and she finally said that she was calling the police and that there was a chip in her phone and that would help track her.

Meanwhile, she also called her friend. The driver got scared and took off to the airport.

Chahatt Khanna (Photo: IANS)

