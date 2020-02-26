Amidst the violent riots that have engulfed the nation's capital, Bollywood took to Twitter to speak out against the ongoing communal violence. With the death toll rising above 20 and hundreds of people being injured, the situation has been violent in several places including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad. Celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, among others have taken to their social handles to condemn the situation.



