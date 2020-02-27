Roger Waters, co-founder of legendary rock band Pink Floyd recently recited a poem by poet and musician Aamir Aziz. The guitarist was at an event in London protesting against the extradition of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange.



Before reading an English translation of the original Aamir Aziz's Hindi version titled Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega, Rogers said, "We are today part of a global movement, a global movement that might be the beginning of the global enlightenment that this fragile planet so desperately needs."



Roger Waters of Pink Floyd reads Aamir Aziz's 'Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega' and slays Narendra Modi. #DelhiRiots2020 pic.twitter.com/LAsDDD01Sq — Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) February 27, 2020

He recited:



“Kill us, we will become ghosts and write

of your killings, with all the evidence.

You write jokes in court;

We will write ‘justice’ on the walls.

We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear.

We will write so clearly that even the blind will read.

You write ‘injustice’ on the earth;

We will write ‘revolution’ in the sky.

Everything will be remembered;

Everything recorded.”



Following his recitation, Roger said, “This kid’s got a future.” Those gathered cheered and applauded the poem.



The original composition was released online around two months ago when New Delhi first started protesting in huge numbers against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Apart from Amir Aziz's Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega, the musician is best known for his protest song Achhe Din Blues. Sung in the style of American folk musicians, the song has over 200,000 views on YouTube since its release in March last year.