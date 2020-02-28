Tired of being constantly trolled for being 'too fat or too thin' and questioned about her plastic surgery, actress Shruti Hassan slammed the trolls with a strongly-worded post. The actress posted a collage of two photos of herself, taken three days apart, on Instagram and spoke about being at the mercy of her hormones while stressing that it isn't okay to judge other people and comment on their weight or physical appearance.

Referring to her previous post (shared below alongside some comments), which drew comments on her weight, she said, "So .... I decided to post this right after my previous post and I’ll tell you why. I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me but the constant commenting and she’s too fat now she’s too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy."

(L) The photo that Shruti Hassan had shared on Instagram. (R) Some of the comments that people made on the mentioned photo.

In the post, Shruti, who is often trolled for lip enhancement and nose job, also broke her silence on plastic surgery. "I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No am I against it? No - it’s just how I choose to live," stated 34-year-old actress while adding that no one is in a position to judge to another person ever. "The pain isn't easy, the physical changes aren't easy but, what’s become easier to me is to share my journey. No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool."



Further ending her post on a positive note, the actress stressed that we need to learn to allow ourselves and others to just be how they are, accept them and spread love.



"The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill. I’m learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too," she concluded.



