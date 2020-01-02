During a recent promotional tour for her latest movie, Chhapaak, actor Deepika Padukone revealed an unsual detail about her relationship as Ranveer Singh’s wife. The actress said that she often carried her sewing kit — safety pins, needle and thread, while travelling with husband Ranveer Singh. She was speaking with Kapil Sharma on his hit chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, when she made the revelation.

Given her husband’s unique dressing sense and his penchant to lose control when he is excited, Deepika has to be careful. Narrating an instance when they were at a music festival in Barcelona, she was quoted in Mumbai Mirror as saying, “We were at a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound; his pant had ripped. I was sewing his pants while people danced around me.”

The actress also revealed that she takes money from his pockets: “I sometimes take money from Ranveer’s purse, like any other housewife.”

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018.