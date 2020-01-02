Anurag Basu's next film Ludo has been making the right kind of buzz ever since its announcement thanks to its ensemble cast that includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. However, nothing could prepare fans for what the filmmaker had planned with one of the key members of his cast Rajkumar Rao.

Sharing his first look from the movie, the Judgementall Hai Kya actor is seen in drag, wearing a green lehenga, decked up with hair extensions and dramatic makeup. While in another one he sports a retro hairdo while riding a bike. Comments started pouring in from fans as soon the picture was shared by the actor on Instagram. Fans were so taken back that they confused him for actresses Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao has had quite the year in 2019 with multiple movies including Judgementall Hai Kya, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Made in China. For 2020, he has some interesting projects lined up apart from Ludo which include Shimla Mirchi, Roohi Afza and Chhalaang.