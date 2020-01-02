Cricketer Hardik Pandya took everyone by surprise when he announced his engagement with Natasa Stankovic through a social media post. After which, many were left wanting to know more about Natasha while also wondering where have they seen her before and if you too are in that queue, read on.

Natasa Stankovic flaunts her engagement ring while Hardik Pandya holds a champaign glass that reads 'Cheers'

Natasha is a Serbian actress, model and dancer who is presently based in Mumbai. She made her debut in Bollywood with an item song titled 'Aiyo Ji' in Prakash Jha's Satyagraha (2013). Afterwards, she was seen for around a month in Bigg Boss (Season 8). However, she got popularity after being featured in DJ Waley Babu where she was seen dancing alongside rapper Badshah. Afterwards, Natasha went on to do several items songs, namely Mehbooba for Fukrey Returns, Zindagi Meri Dance Dance for Daddy and Bhoot Hu Main for Lupt to name a few.









In recent times, Natasha was seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and in The Body where also she was featured in a song titled Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded.

