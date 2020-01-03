Actor Tanuj Virwani, who made an impact with the first season of Inside Edge, is once again repeating history with his performance as Vayu Raghavan in Season 2. Tanuj’s role as the Mumbai Mavericks batsman has evolved from the previous season, and it seems the actor has enjoyed this progression. “It’s been a long wait. It has taken a while for Season 2 to come on air. But it’s been good, I have evolved as an actor and so has my role, this has subconsciously impacted my performance. My character is older, a lot more mature and subdued. But at the core he is the same person. Now he has to live up to expectations, and has to justify his role as the captain of his team, at the same time, he has to deal with a lot happening in his personal life,” explains the actor.



The character has evolved in this season, and the plot explores his internal and external conflicts. “You saw more of his bad habits in Season 1, like his involvement with women, and addiction to drugs and alcohol. This season, he wants to prove himself to others as well as to himself. He wants to understand if he is really worthy of all that has been bestowed on him or if it was just fluke. There’s a lot going on with Vayu and it was interesting to portray this,” says Tanuj.



Although he made his debut in films in 2013, appearing in Luv U Soniyo, and then in One Night Stand opposite Sunny Leone, Tanuj shot to fame in 2017 with Inside Edge. When asked about his move to OTT platforms, he says, “I don’t think it was a conscious decision. I did a few films and those didn’t do well and I was wondering where I was going in my career. I remember the day I got a call for Inside Edge, it was the first day of my film One Night Stand’s release, and I had just gotten out of a screening when I got a call confirming my role.” He adds, “It was destined to happen and the OTT platforms chose me. I am lucky to be part of this space that’s coming up in a big way with interesting subjects and content.” Next, Tanuj will be seen in a negative role in Kamathipura, an Amazon Prime original series. He he is also playing the lead in Alt Balaji’s Code M opposite Jennifer Winget.

