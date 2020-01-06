Tollywood diva, Raashi Khanna who had two successful films recently - Prati Roju Pandage and Venky Mama - has been spending quality time in London. Her pictures on social media are not only holiday goals but also offer some sartorial inspiration about what one can wear for that winter vacation. From red boots and jackets to the LBD with stockings, the actress’ style game seems to be on point!’ From Bicester Village in England to food expeditions that are all about hot chocolate and high-tea, her vacation seems to have been a much enjoyable one. She also shared a few snaps with Bollywood beauty Vaani Kapoor during the trip.

Meanwhile, the teaser of World Famous Lover, starring Vijay Deverakonda started doing the rounds, where Raashi, who plays Yamini shares screen space with the actor. She spent her New Year in London, chilling with her family members as well.