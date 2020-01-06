Deepika Padukone made her debut on TikTok, the world’s leading destination for short-form mobile videos, on her birthday on Sunday. The Chhapaak actress received a grand welcome from her fans and amassed a whopping number of 1.2 million followers in just 12 hours!



The six videos posted by Deepika since joining reached 54 million video views with three videos crossing over 12 million views, individually. Talking about joining the platform, the actress said, "While most know me to be poised and graceful, there has always been a crazy, fun and spontaneous side to me that only people close to me know of and get to see. Now with TikTok, I get to share that side of my personality with my fans as well!"





Deepika joins the list of popular celebrities such as Chris Gayle, Justin Bieber, Will Smith, DJ Bravo, DJ Snake, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshkmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez who have joined TikTok to engage and connect with their fans.

Deepika’s handle @deepikapadukone on TikTok shows her grooving to trending and popular challenges on the platform. She has also posted a dance video, a rap video as well as an introduction video.

Watch her videos here- https://vm.tiktok.com/CvJ1KR/.