Several Bollywood personalities have come out on the streets here and held peaceful protests against the attack on students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).



The protests were held on Monday evening at Mumbai's Carter Road Promenade.



Protesters included Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha, Rahul Bose, Swanand Kirkire, Reema Kagti, Dia Mirza, Sayani Gupta, Gauahar Khan, Saurabh Shukla and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.



On Sunday, a masked mob had entered JNU campus in Delhi and assaulted students and teachers, leaving over 30 students injured.

Bollywood celebs protest against JNU attack



With Bollywood joining in the protests, photos and videos have taken over social media. The celebrities themselves also shared a few pictures on social media.



Sharing a photo from the peaceful protest, Richa Chadha tweeted: "Tricolour is the star. No one shall steal your thunder".



Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan shared a video of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj taking part at the silent protests against the JNU attack in Carter Road.



Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was snapped at the protest holding a placard which read: "Enough". The filmmaker shared the picture on Instagram.