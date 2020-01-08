Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel have lauded Meghna Gulzar, Deepika Padukone and the entire team behind the movie Chhapaak for touching upon a subject like acid attacks. Sharing a snippet about how the trailer brought back memories of an acid attack on her sister Rangoli, Kangana recorded a one-minute video with her wishes.

Shared in a tweet shared by Rangoli, the caption read: The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told!"

The video contained the following message: “I and my entire family thank Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for making a film on this subject so that the victims of acid attacks find strength. Chhapaak is also a tight slap on the face of the perpetrators, who might have succeeded in their actions, but not intentions. The face that they managed to harm, this film will make sure the same face shines with pride today. I hope in this new year, the sale of acid is stopped and we become free of acid attacks. I send all my wishes to the team of Chhapaak.”

On a Twitter thread in 2019, Rangoli had revealed details of an acid attack that took place at Dehradun in 2006, while pursuing engineering there.

Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what ?....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear...(contd) pic.twitter.com/M5MMHVHpOx — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(Contd).....I had lost one eye had a retina transplant, doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breast feeding Prithu I felt many complications....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(contd)....even now I can’t stretch my neck sometime itching in grafted skin is so bad that I wish I was dead... shockingly acid victims numbers are very high in India, the culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(Contd)..I stopped following the case, why not death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

The movie Chhapaak which stars Deepika Padukone is based on the true-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film releases on January 10.