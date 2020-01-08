Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gifted his Dabangg 3 co-star Kichcha Sudeep a Beemer to celebrate the success of the film. The car is a BMW M5 that cost a whopping 1.54-crore. Sudeep who had played the villain in the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise.



Sudeep took to Instagram and shared photographs of the new car along with Salman and said it was an honour to work with the Bharat star. He captioned the image: "Good always happens when you do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5... A sweetest gesture. Thank you for the love you have showered on me and my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with you and to have had you visit us."

Dabangg 3 was directed by Prabhudheva. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar.