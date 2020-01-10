There are a few things in men’s fashion as polarising as the beard. Some look good with it, some don’t, and the rest just don’t seem to give it a ‘grow’! However, when a few from the rest do actually join the bandwagon, it does raise a lot of eyebrows (in most cases for the right reasons, thankfully!).

As fans of Justin Trudeau continue to express their love for his new bearded look, we take a look at other personalities who surprised us with a Justin-like makeover in recent years.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in US Open 2019

Often referred to as the most stylish man in tennis, Roger Federer went the stubble route in last year’s US Open and astonished us with just how well it suited him.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers Infinity War

Avengers’ fans went into a frenzy when our beloved Captain America emerged from the shadows in Infinity War in his inaugural fight in the movie. After the Erskine experiment and his Winter Soldier costume, this was his biggest makeover till then, until his Wakandan shield got unveiled.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in the FIFA World Cup 2018

The football superstar from Portugal sported a goatee for the first time in his career, during the FIFA World Cup 2018. Unfortunately, barring a hattrick against the Spanish team, his performance in the tournament was an average one.