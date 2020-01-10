Actress Kangana Ranaut referred to the recent attacks on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5, as gang wars. The actress who was speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020 in Chennai on Thursday said that these gang wars in colleges are created by "highly volatile people" and she feels that it is not worthy of becoming a national issue.

"Gang wars in colleges are so common that when we were in college in Chandigarh, next to our campus there was a boys' hostel. The boys used to fight, chase down other boys and sometimes even murder them openly. The situation is still the same. In the JNU violence, both sides have been injured. These gang wars are carried out by highly volatile people, should this be a national issue really? I don't think so. These gundas (hooligans) are found in every classroom, union, every locality, please don't make it a national issue," Kangana said at the education conclave that is being held at Chennai by The New Indian Express.

The actress further added that the ones creating violence should be taken into police custody and given 'chaar chaar jhappad' (four tight slaps). "We are one of the most corrupt nations in the world. And that is not okay. Students who are the fabric of our society should be sent to the Army to serve for at least one to two years and it should be made mandatory. Corruption is running through their veins. This is the need of the hour, we need to clean our system, establish moral values so that we can thrive as a country," said the actress who has been quite vocal about her opinions about various issues in the country. Commenting on the ongoing student protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Kangana said, "You have to take a stand, choose between national and personal interests. Decide if the protest is selfish or for everyone?"

When asked if the protesting students are the future of India, Kangana explained, "ones who are taking advantage of the vulnerable situation and creating violence are hopefully not our future. I genuinely feel we are still in the hangover of the pre-independence era — attacking our security forces, trying to shut the country down, causing the government economic losses. It was a cool thing to do with a foreign government when it was not elected by you. But how is that relevant today? We are going to be a part of democracy, we need to understand that. If we attack our own security forces like the police, then where are we heading as a nation?"

The actress was also critical of the violence during protests, she said, "You cannot be carrying the 'Free Kashmir', 'Babri' placards for the CAA protests randomly. I don't yet see any valid opinion coming from the opposition. If you are showing compassion to a certain section of the society and fighting for inclusiveness, this doesn't make sense, definitely. There are loopholes in the education system and a huge disconnect the youth have with the nation, which is worrying. We have to figure out where we are going wrong, the indifference that we 'don't want to do this, do that'. What do you want to do then? There are people who support the CAA, they might be small in number in the same university but this has spiralled down into gang wars. People who come from economically backward classes have only come to study, get jobs and want nothing to do with the CAA."



