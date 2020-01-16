Earlier today, on January 16, Sonam Kapoor took to social media to warn people about using the cab services of Uber. In a tweet, the Zoya Factor actor said that she was “shaken” after having “the scariest experience” with Uber in London, where she lives now.

Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

She wrote, “Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken.”

The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

While the actress did not elaborate on the situation, in reponse to a fan, Sonam mentioned that the driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. "I was shaking by the end of it."

I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 16, 2020

Tagging Uber on her tweet the actress went on to say, "I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do."



