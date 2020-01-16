In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Neena Gupta was asked a difficult question. And she answered it candidly. “What’s one decision from your past that you wish you could change,” asked the reporter. She replied: “I would not have a child outside marriage.” While it is not surprising, it is quite brave of her to admit it out loud. "Every child needs both parents. I was always honest with Masaba, so it did not affect our relationship, but I know she suffered," added the actor.

Celebrated designer Masaba Gupta, Neena’s daughter, was born when she was in a relationship with West Indian cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards during the 1980s. A highly publicised affair, it didn’t work out for many reasons and the couple eventually called it quits. Later on, Richards married Miriam, with whom he has two kids. In 2008, Neena married Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant. Masaba was 19 at the time.

During the interview, the actor also opened up about Masaba’s divorce from filmmaker Madhu Mantena, whom she married in 2015 and separated from in 2018. "I just told her 'soch lo', then, I was respectful of her decision," she was quoted as saying.

Neena, who continues to offer plenty of fashion inspiration even at the age of 60, is currently busy with work. Having won critical acclaim for her role as a middle-aged lady who accidentally gets pregnant in Badhaai Ho, she has two big releases this year - Panga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She also has a cameo in the much awaited ‘83, which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

