The news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back as senior members of the royal family is all over the internet. The latest to jump on it is fast-food chain Burger King by offering the prince a job.

Shortly after the queen announced her support to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their new roles, Burger King took it to Twitter and wrote: “@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions.”

Earlier last week when the couple first announced their plans to split time between the U.K. and North America and gain financial independence, the food chain had responded with a tweet that said “you always have a job in our kingdom” and a listing to its job site.

As per reports, on Monday, the queen agreed to a “period of transition” for Meghan and Harry following a family meeting at Sandringham Estate.