Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos was in Mumbai last Friday. At the event, he opened up about his journey so far and his love for India during a chat session with actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

After the event, Bezos took to Twitter and posted a video of himself on stage with Shah Rukh and Zoya. He wrote: "Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and Zoya Akhtar."

In the video, Bezos is seen saying, “I was talking to him (gestures towards SRK) backstage and he (Shah Rukh) is one of the most humble people I have ever met.”

While the audience broke into applause, Shah Rukh interrupted by saying “That’s only because my last few films did not work well.” And Bezos broke into laughter.

Replying to Bezos' tweet, Shah Rukh on Sunday wrote: “Missing your uninhibited laughter and candid conversation.”

The Amazon event held in Delhi was attended by actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal, among others.