Padma Lakshmi is feeling good and there's no denying that the Top Chef star is looking the part. She shared a stunning photograph of herself in a bikini while holidaying in the Dominican Republic.

The former supermodel turned cookbook author and reality TV star kept her caption simple: 'Feelin' fine at 49.'

In the photo, Lakshmi posed in a doorway and donned a black bikini with white trim and tassels, as well as simple black flip-flops and gold-framed sunglasses. Padma’s scar on her left hip, the result of a car crash she survived when she was 14, is also visible.

The author, later on, shared another image of herself in a red bikini, holding an umbrella in the rain.

Padma Lakshmi is known for her active lifestyle and the hours that she spends in the gym on her fitness routine.