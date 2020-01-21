Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle slammed his daughter for destroying Britain’s royal family and accused her of turning the monarchy “into a Walmart with a crown on.”

In a clip released from an upcoming documentary titled Thomas Markle: My Story, he calls Meghan and Prince Harry, “lost souls” and confessed that he found it “embarrassing” the way they were ditching the royals.

“This is like one of the greatest long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, they’re making it shabby. They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it now. It is something that is ridiculous, they shouldn’t be doing this.” he reportedly said.

“Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away. Apparently, $3 million on a 26-bedroom home isn’t enough for them. It’s kind of embarrassing to me.” he is seen saying in the 90-minute-long documentary.

Harry and Meghan announced that they wanted to reduce their official duties and spend more time in North America earlier this month. On Saturday, following discussions between Queen Elizabeth, her family and officials, the palace announced that the couple would no longer use their Royal Highness titles and would pay their own way in life.