Actress Sneha and her actor-husband Prasanna welcomed their second child, a baby girl on January 24. According to reports, the mother and child are healthy and doing fine.

The actor couple shared their joy with fans on social media.

Sharing the post, he wrote 'Angel Arrived' on Instagram. The photo has a cute pair of pink crocheted shoes for the little one. And we also see the new mommy Sneha in the background taking rest after giving birth to their angel.

In an earlier interview, talking about her first stint with motherhood, she had said, "Motherhood is everything to me. It was surreal – the whole experience from the hospital to home. I have another life in my hands now. I was clueless when I was pregnant, but I have come to realize what a big job it is. Sometimes it is tiring, sometimes it is so much fun, but overall it is so rewarding.