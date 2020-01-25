Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to share a picture with wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan along with stars from the South Indian cinema, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu.

Sharing the image on the micro-blogging site, the actor captioned the image saying, “Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry working together with us, what an honour! Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu, Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada, Prabhu - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil”

T 3419 - - Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry , work together with us .. what honour ..

Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu

Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada

Prabhu - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil pic.twitter.com/Plvtd372ZH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

The photo was taken on the set of an advertisement that the Bachchan couple was a part of.

T 3420 - .. and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY ! pic.twitter.com/dA8H6lotT0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

Besides the Big B, Katrina Kaif is also a part of the shoot. She recently took to the Instagram to share a series of behind the scenes snaps, where she is dressed up as a bride.