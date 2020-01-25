Big B shares an ‘iconic’ picture with Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan and Shiva Rajkumar at Katrina Kaif's 'wedding'
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to share a picture with wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan along with stars from the South Indian cinema, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu.
getting her married off . . subtle, simple and filled with the right emotions for the endorsed work that beckons us and the client we work for . . BUT the most historic moment for Jaya and me is this : 3 super star sons of 3 Legendary, Iconic Father's of the Indian Film Industry . . from the left Nagarjuna , son of Legendary Akkineni Nageshwar Rao , idol of millions and the icon of Telugu Cinema .. Shivaraj Kumar , son of legendary and Iconic Dr Raaj Kumar of Kannada Cinema .. and extreme right , Prabhu deva , son of the Legendary, Idol iconic, Shivaji Ganesan of Tamil Cinema . . all of us working together in one project for a common client . . what an honour for Jaya and me .. the respect and the incredible following and presence of these icons of our Industry, is beyond expression . . I had the privilege and the great honour of meeting and spending time with all the three Legends .. I worked in remakes of films of Shivaji Ganesan and Dr Raaj Kumar .. and Nag gave me the honour of being in a project with his legendary Father Akkineni Nageshwara . . but what has been most special is the family bindings that we enjoy with each other - then and now .. so many special moments to describe .. but not enough time to do so now . . I touch their feet in reverence , not just for who they are, but the legacy of their immense cinematic work that they have left behind .. and - this is most important - the continuity of their presence in representation of their progeny ! their Father's were the pillars of the cinema they inhabited .. stalwarts, the likes of which shall be impossible to be seen again . . a joy for me and Jaya to be in their midst . . good night . . Love
Sharing the image on the micro-blogging site, the actor captioned the image saying, “Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry working together with us, what an honour! Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu, Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada, Prabhu - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil”
T 3419 - - Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry , work together with us .. what honour ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020
Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu
Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada
Prabhu - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil pic.twitter.com/Plvtd372ZH
The photo was taken on the set of an advertisement that the Bachchan couple was a part of.
T 3420 - .. and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020
Besides the Big B, Katrina Kaif is also a part of the shoot. She recently took to the Instagram to share a series of behind the scenes snaps, where she is dressed up as a bride.