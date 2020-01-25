Punjabi singer B Praak who wooed audiences with his hit single Filhall featuring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon has now made his presence felt in the Telugu film industry. B Praak debuted with Suryodivo Chandrudivo a song from superstar Mahesh Babu's latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

In an interview with Indulge, the singer talks more about his experience working in the South Indian film industry and his relationship with Akshay Kumar.

Tell us about your Telugu debut? How did you bag this song?

Devi Sri Prasad sir (music director of Sarileru Neekevvaru) was trying to get in touch with me since a long time, but for some reason he was not able to get through to me. Parasnath, who plays the flute for most of my songs had worked with Devi sir and facilitated the call. I agreed to work immediately without even thinking for a second. I have been listening to South Indian music since my childhood days and I just love it. They sent me the song and I fell in love with it. It felt as if God had reserved this song for me. I usually take 15 to 30 minutes to dub a song but this took 8 hours. I did not budge until each and every word was pronounced correctly. Just imagine, a Punjabi singer dubbing a South Indian song and that too Telugu which is very difficult. It was challenging, but I had a lot of fun. I will forever be greatful to DSP sir.

How different are the work cultures in Bollywood vis a vis South Indian film industries?

According to me, there is no difference between them. I also get asked what is the difference between Punjabi and Bollywood industry. It doesn’t matter which industry they belong to, people give their all and work hard.

Filhall has been doing really well, and you say you owe it to Akshay Kumar... How was it working with him? What was the inspiration behind this song?

Honestly, I cannot believe that this has happened. Someone had asked Akshay Paaji in an interview why he did this music video and he simply replied that he liked the song, he wanted to do it and that is why he did it. This was a very big thing for me. He has come into my life like God and is doing so much for me. This was our third collaboration and I am sure there are lots more to come. For Filhaal, our motto was to make a good, relatable song and we have tried to bring out the truth which people fear to say in their real lives.

You have also lent your voice to songs in Kesari and Hotel Mumbai... How different is it when you sing someone else's composition?

It feels very nice. I get a lot of singing offers but I am very picky. I discuss with my team before I decide to sing any song. We believe content is the king. If the song stays for long with us, I go ahead with it.

What are you working on next? What are your upcoming projects? Any singles?

My song Maana Dil from Good Newwz is out and it is doing well. My first ever Telugu song Suryodivo Chandrudivo also trending in South India. I am coming up with a new single which is going to be a surprise for everyone so I do not want to talk much about it. Apart from that I have composed music as well as sung songs for a Punjabi film.