Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS): Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday shared her pre-Grammys' party look.

Wearing a champagne satin backless gown, Priyanka definitely left her fans in awe of her fashion statement.



"Pre-Grammys," Priyanka wrote on Instagram alongside a few images in which she is seen posing in the gown, paired with a pair of matching stilettoes and nude make-up.

She left her middle-parted wavy hair down.



Reacting to Priyanka's look, actress Mrunal Thakur commented: "omg, so hot."



American actress Hilary Duff called her "pretty".



Actress Tanishaa Mukerji posted "stunning" on Priyanka's pictures.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo: IANS)





Priyanka also shared behind-the-scenes of her makeup session.

The 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards will take place in the US on Sunday (January 27 in India).