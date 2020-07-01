Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of the Academy along with the list of new invitees and a caption that read: "Say hello to our brand new class of Academy members."

Say hello to our brand new class of Academy members. #WeAreTheAcademy https://t.co/jRJWPQYH1Y — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 30, 2020

Documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, designer Neeta Lulla, casting director Nandini Shrikent, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal have also been invited, among a total of 819 people.

The list acknowledged Alia Bhatt for her performances in the films Gully Boy (which was India's official entry for the 2020 Oscars) and Raazi, while Super 30 and Jodhaa Akbar were listed as Hrithik Roshan's prominent works.

If the actors choose to accept their invitations they will have voting rights for this year’s Oscar Award nominations.