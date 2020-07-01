India’s desi girl is on the road to creating opportunities for better representation of global talent. Priyanka Chopra has signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon.

“As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavour with Amazon,” Priyanka wrote in an Twitter post.

“And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I’m on my way to achieving that. Thank you to all of you who have been a big part of my journey so far. And for those who are just getting to know me, or maybe only recognize me as Alex Parrish from Quantico, I’m excited for you to get to know me better,” she added in her post.

In a reporter to a leading magazine, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said, “Priyanka and I bonded over a shared passion for diverse global storytelling. Priyanka is drawn to exciting original content and characters that can resonate globally. She’s a powerhouse producer, and we are thrilled to collaborate with her for years to come.”

Apart from the new television deal, the actress has three other projects with Amazon. One is an unscripted series called Sangeet, which she is producing with her husband Nick Jonas. She will also star headline Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming global thriller multi-series, Citadel. The actor is also co-producing and starring in an Amazon Studios film based on Ma Anand Sheela, who was an assistant to Osho.

Besides her association with Amazon, the actor will next star in two Netflix projects, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao. She is also currently shooting for Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix 4, which recently resumed filming after production was halted by the pandemic.

