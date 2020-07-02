It's a weird situation. Guests have arrived for a Diwali party and the couple who is hosting them has a corpse to hide. What follows is a night of pandemonium. This is the premise of the film Kadakh and one of the guests at this crazy party is Yogesh played by Cyrus Sahukar.

Cyrus, who started his career as a VJ and comedian, gradually transitioned to acting. Though he debuted as an actor in the early 2000s, he came into the limelight for his role in Aisha (2010). Last year, Cyrus impressed the audience with his first OTT show Mind The Malhotras on Amazon Prime Video. Now, the actor is back with Kadakh, a dark comedy. “The film looks at how even after knowing your friends for so many years, you may not really know them. It also explores the idea of how well we know ourselves,” explains Cyrus without giving away too much about the plot.

Speaking about his character, the actor says, “Yogesh is a professional motivational speaker and his wife is a close friend of the hosts. He is an interesting character because his personality is in contrast with his profession. Though he is a motivational speaker, he has a very condescending and piercing attitude. He likes to corner people, and sometimes he can get intimidating or annoying. There are some people in this world who don’t believe that they are unlikeable. Yogesh is someone like that and this is what fascinated me,” says the actor who was also part of the scripting process. The tone of the narrative is quite unique, Cyrus says.

The film questions morality and friendship. “Every character represents a different human emotion and that’s what makes it unusual,” says Cyrus who has started working on Season 2 of Mind the Malhotras. But right now, the actor is really excited about Kadakh and about working with actors such as Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin and Tara Sharma. “Very few people get the privilege of moving from hosting shows to acting, because both are quite different. As a host, you hold the show together and play a very heightened version of yourself. In cinema, you are exploring subtle nuances of your personality. Right now, I am enjoying acting and will focus on this,” he signs off.



ayeshatabassum@ newindianexpress.com

@aishatax