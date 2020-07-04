Priyanka Chopra Jonas completes 20 years of being in the business of entertainment, which started with her winning the Miss World 2000 pageant. Early on Saturday, the actress took to social media to share a seven-minute-long that beautifully captures her journey from 2000 to 2020.

Chopra Jonas who hails from Bareilly and dream of becoming an aeronautical engineer ended up entering the world of the pageant after her mother entered her in the competition and soon after winning the title of Miss India followed by Miss World, she started receiving film offers. While the progression from modelling to acting seemed obvious, and she received a National Award for Fashion (2008) and three Filmfare awards (Andaaz, Aitraaz and Fashion), it was her marvellous journey over the last decade that took everyone by surprise and established her as a global icon. It saw her releasing singles like In My City and Exotic, writing columns in newspapers, turning into a businesswoman, producing films and working on an American television series (Quantico) as well as films, besides doing some praiseworthy work in Bollywood, including Barfi, Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani.

The seven-minute video, which also features snippets from her marriage with American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas, sees her aspiring for ‘global domination’, actively indulging in humanitarian work and encouraging women to dream big. The video also lists some of her achievements, including being the only South Asian winner of the People Choice Awards and a recipient of Padma Shri and National Award.

Thank you @ozzyproduction and all of you for such a beautiful reminder of these 20 years since I started in this business. I want to celebrate with all of you... stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/EMyuDVz4Ri — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 4, 2020

With '20 Years in Entertainment' title, Priyanka on Instagram wrote, "Thank you @ozzyproduction and all of you for such a beautiful reminder of these 20 years since I started in this business. I hope to meet you all someday.. Meanwhile I want to celebrate with all of you... stay tuned! Thank you #pcmaniacs."

Last year, when INDULGE asked Priyanka Chopra Jonas how she plans to mark two decades to the day that you won the Miss World title, she had said, “I am writing a book. It is a memoir titled Unfinished and it is still unfinished (laughs), but I am hoping that it will be finished by next year. It recaps my journey from when I was a baby to now. I am hoping that it will be my gift and commemoration of my journey so far.”

When asked how much has she changed and evolved as a person over the years, Priyanka admitted a lot. “Gosh... So much! I was a teenager, I was 17-years-old when I started, I didn’t know anything. I learnt everything that I know today on the job — it was my school of acting, entertainment, public speaking and everything else. I never had the opportunity to do it outside. Everything that I made over the years, and everything that I am today, is through the work that I have done and the experiences that I have accumulated. I have changed tremendously, as everyone does. I’m definitely not the 17-year-old I was, I was scared and nervous at that time... I found my confidence along the way somewhere,” she had told INDULGE.

