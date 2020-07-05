American rapper Kanye West has announced that he will be running for president in 2020.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he wrote: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States... #2020VISION."

Kanye West also received backing from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Replying to Kanye's tweet, Musk said, "You have my full support."

His wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, showed her support by tweeting an American Flag emoji in response.



While it is not immediately clear which party the 21-time Grammy winner would pick in his apparent challenge to President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Kanye had sparked speculation in November 2019 when he said he planned to run in 2024.



Earlier, in October 2018, Kanye had infamously revealed his support for Trump following which he even paid a visit to Trump himself at the White House, wearing the President's trademark "Make America Great Again" hat. Speaking to a crowd of reporters in the Oval Office, he added the hat was like a Superman cape and said that Trump made him a billionaire.



