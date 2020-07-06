Over the last few years, Shweta Tripathi has given us some very memorable performances. Be it Shaalu in Masaan who loves reading poetry and shayari or nerdy Golu who ends up winning college elections in Mirzapur, her performances are praise-worthy. As the actress turns 35 years old today, we look at seven of her most fascinating performances:

1. Masaan

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Masaan follows two seemingly separate stories that eventually converge at the ghats of Banaras. One of these stories features a lower caste boy named Deepak (played by Vicky Kaushal), who family works at the cremation ghat, hopelessly in love with an upper-caste girl named Shaalu (Shweta Tripathi) who loves reading Hindi poetry and shayaris. Even when she gets to know the reality, her love and decision to be with Deepak stays firm but the life had other plans.

Streams on Netflix

2. Mirzapur







Mirzapur takes you through a journey of a shocking incident at a wedding procession igniting a series of events entangling the lives of two families in the lawless city of Mirzapur. Watch Shweta Tripathi bringing to screen Golu, a nerd who also enjoys diving deep in erotica. While she is someone who would stay away from fuss, she also goes on and winning college elections. And, there will be more to her character in season 2 of the series.



Streams on Amazon Prime Video



3. Haramkhor







A selfish, manipulative school teacher takes advantage of a schoolgirl's vulnerability to gratify his dark, narcissistic desires. Shweta Tripathi plays a convincing young and confused school-going girl who can’t help but make all the wrong moves.



Streams on Disney+ Hotstar

4. Made in Heaven





Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s creation Made in Heaven is the story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies. Shweta Tripathi plays Priyanka Mishra, who is marrying IAS officer Vishal Shrivastava but when she gets to know that her in-laws are pressuring her parents for dowry, she does what every woman should - she walks out of the mandap.

Streams on Amazon Prime Video.



5. The Trip

A light-hearted web-series that revolves around the story of four girlfriends who go on a road trip in Thailand as a part of the bachelorette for to-be-bride (Shweta Tripathi). However, the journey turns into an emotional roller coaster. There is also a season 2.

Available on YouTube

6. TVF Tripling Season 2

In the second season, Shweta Tripathi plays the beautiful and studious Begum Zainab who is happily married to a man who is way older than her and has a thing or two to teach about love and relationships.

Available on TVF Play

7. Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2







In the show, Dr Shreya (Shweta Tripathi) is posted in Sitlapur village to conduct a cataract camp but challenges begin unfolding one after the other. She keeps fighting the system but the question remains whether she will change the system or the system will change her?

Streams on Amazon Prime Video.